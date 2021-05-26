Anthony Bonaparte: Be careful out there

The longer I live and the more I look back, the more I remember how many times I unknowingly pulled a crazy stunt that could have easily ended with an early meeting with my maker.
The list is a long one but at the very top is a memorable weekend trip to a friend’s lakeside cottage near Labelle, Quebec. We were four schoolmates in our early 20s with a penchant for good food, fine wine, well-aged cognac and obscure, imported beers. After supper one evening, I decided to take a solo canoe trip around the bend. I told no one. It was not yet dark, the water was quiet and I was, shall we say, feeling happy.
Fifteen minutes in, alone around the bend with the cottage out of view, the weather began to change. The winds suddenly got heavier and the water increasingly choppier.
Here I was — a slightly inebriated, admittedly lousy swimmer sitting alone in a wobbly canoe in the middle of a windblown lake without a life jacket. Oh, and did I mention that it gets dark very quickly in the Laurentian Mountains? And did I mention that it soon began to rain?
For the next 30 minutes I struggled to keep the canoe afloat as close as possible to the tree-lined shore and aimed for where I hoped was the cottage. For those long 30 minutes I seriously thought I was going to die.
That decades old memory came to mind when I recently spoke with Raynald Hawkins, executive director of the Lifesaving Society’s Quebec division. He was promoting the findings of a new Leger survey, conducted for Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, revealing that, last year, 80 of the 95 media reported Quebec drownings (84 per cent) occurred in natural bodies of water — like lakes, rivers, and streams. The average age of the victims was 39 and of these tragic events, 31 (40 per cent) involved a watercraft — like a canoe.
“The number is a little bit higher than what we expected or what is indicated in the coroner reports,” said Hawkins, adding that the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions might have had something to do with the increase because Quebecers were forced to stay closer to home. “Remember, we opened the public swimming pools and water parks very late last year. We also opened the supervised beaches with lifeguards on duty at the end of June, so that means a lot of people used the open waters and the natural bodies of water for swimming, bathing, paddling and boating activities.”
Talking to Hawkins reminded me that I made a number of errors that night, like heading out onto the water alone without telling anyone.
“One of the particularities that we had last year is that 50 per cent of those 95 water-related deaths occurred when they were alone,” he explained. “So no one was close to the victims. No one could help them. No one could contact 911 and ask for a rescue. They were alone. So it doesn’t matter whether it was a bathing, swimming, or boating activity, one of the recommendations we have is, “Never be alone whether you are in the water, on the water or near the water.”
Yet another important water safety tip that I ignored was the wearing of a personal floatation device (PFD), or lifejacket. The Allstate report indicated that 90 per cent of the drowning victims in Canada and 80 per cent in Quebec who were practicing boating activities were not wearing the appropriate PFD.
“You need to bring it because this is part of Transport Canada’s boating safety regulations. You don’t have a choice. You need the right number and the appropriate sizes for everyone inside the boat, but the next step is you have to wear it,” said Hawkins, adding, “The reason why people don’t wear the life jacket is because they don’t think they will need it. Because they don’t think they will fall overboard. It’s like when I put on my car’s safety belt, it isn’t because I think I will be in an accident. The reason is in case I have an accident, the belt can change the outcome.”
I had a very lucky outcome that night and learned a few valuable lessons. Don’t be an idiot. Go out, have fun, and enjoy the summer. But please be careful out there.
For more information visit https://www.lifesavingsociety.com/
