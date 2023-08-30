Much has been written over the past few months about the Government of Canada’s Bill C-18. The Online News Act requires tech giants such as Google and Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) to compensate Canadian media companies if they want to host their news content on their platforms. In response to the new law, rather than negotiate agreements, Meta has instead begun blocking Canadian news.
The Suburban recently sat down with media strategist Samantha Kelley , president of Touché! Canada and Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Montreal — part of the Omnicom Media Group, the largest agency network in Canada — whose job it is to guide clients who are making decisions on where to invest their media dollars to reach Canadian consumers. Kelley also sits on the board of the Canadian Media Directors’ Council (CMDC).
We discussed the state of the news industry, the added effects of Bill C-18 and the response by media giants, and what can be done to mitigate the damage, including an innovative idea called Mouvement média d’ici.
The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
The Suburban: The media landscape has been radically altered over the past 30 years. Describe the latest crisis and its consequences?
Samantha Kelley : The internet has disrupted pretty much every legacy media channel out there. Because of this shift to digital, there are new players that have changed the media landscape. Tech giants like Google, Meta, TikTok, and X (formerly called Twitter) self-proclaim that they are not publishers. They do not create content. Rather, they aggregate content. These global platforms are also predominantly ad funded. This means that they are competing for the same marketing budgets as legacy media. And they have been very successful at creating a product that quantifies the media impact of advertising dollars, which is a compelling offer for marketers.
Today, they have successfully taken over up to 80 per cent of digital ad dollars and this is a problem for two reasons: 1) Because it leaves very little ad dollars for other media players in the market…hence very little of that goes to Canadian Media. 2) For the most part, tech giants do not share ad revenue with the website that they redirect traffic to.
The Suburban: Why is it important to have and to support a vibrant and effective local media?
Kelley : We have the privilege of living in a democracy and there are three important pillars which I call the pyramid of truth. The first part is the citizens that elect the individuals that govern our society. Then there is the government; the people that make decisions for the betterment of our collective. Lastly, there are journalists; they have the job of keeping the government honest and uncovering the truth.
The problem is if we remove journalism from our society, our democracy is compromised. And the biggest loser to that scenario is not the media. It is us, the people.
Unless they have revenue, newsrooms will continue to shut down, and fewer and fewer communities will be served. In the last 15 years, we’ve seen the loss of 473 local news operations across 335 communities. More than 3,000 jobs have been cut (editorial and non-editorial). And in just five years, investment in Canadian and local news dropped from 23.1 to a mere 5.7 per cent.
The Suburban: What is the Mouvement média d’ici?
Kelley : The Mouvement Média d’ici is a Quebec-based initiative led by the A2C (Association des Agences de Communication Créative) that urges agencies (media and creative), clients and media companies to support Canadian media.
I would love to see more balance in the distribution of ad dollars. My goal is to support Canadian Media by recommending that 25 per cent of all digital ad dollars go to Canadian Media. That recommendation is not only made to Canadian compagnies, but any company that sells or serves a Canadian citizen. This includes non-Canadian and global clients as well.
This requires a shift in the way most marketers allocate dollars today. But if we were to achieve that 25 per cent, it would translate into $370 million in ad revenue — more money than the potential Bill C-18.
The Suburban: Why is it in these companies’ best interests?
Kelley : There is a case study conducted by my agency, Touché!, that is publicly available. It is a campaign we ran for our VIA Rail client.
In 2019, VIA Rail ran an annual campaign, the exact same campaign as in 2018 (same period, same budget). The one major difference was that in 2019, the digital investment allocated to Canadian Media was 80 per cent of total ad dollars. Essentially, we wanted to test if an increased investment in Canadian Media would deliver equal business outcomes than the previous year, which only allocated 25 per cent to Canadian Media.
The results of the 2019 campaign surpassed the results of 2018 on all important business metrics: 6.5 per cent more transactions, six per cent more passengers, and 5.5 per cent more total revenue. This is proof that Canadian media has the ability to deliver equal or in this case greater value than advertising on tech platforms.
The Suburban: Is there any role for governments at any level?
Kelley : Yes, absolutely. The government has intervened with Bill C-18. It is not a perfect Bill. It needs amendments. But it is a step in the right direction. We need the government to attract Meta to the negotiation table to make the Bill workable and we need Meta, and all other tech platforms, to negotiate with the government in good faith.
