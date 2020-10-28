A Taste of the Caribbean is celebrating its 21st anniversary of promoting the diversity of Montreal’s Caribbean food and culture, and like most everything else in 2020, this year’s festival has gone online. What would have been the usual four-day event with an array of live performances, dances, music, arts, food and beverages of all kinds, representing many of the Caribbean islands, such as Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and many more, is now a virtual affair.
You can join the fun every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. from now until Christmas, exploring local Caribbean restaurants, chefs, artists, mixologists, celebrities, culture, and more with well known promoter, educator, musical encyclopedia, and CBC Radio broadcaster, Duke Eatmon.
“This year’s version of Taste of the Caribbean is a special one,” said Eatmon. “Instead of the physical gathering that takes place at the Old Port, we’re bringing it right to your living room in a television format. I get to be the black Anthony Bourdain so to speak.”
While the COVID pandemic forced organizers to go virtual, Eatmon said it influenced everyone to make it about more than just food.
“It’s stories — human stories that take us through journeys about how people arrived at the point that they’re at now,” he added. “The world of culinary delights just happens to be the catalyst. Don’t get me wrong, foodies will be more than delighted. Not only do we take you behind the scenes of some of the most interesting and delightful establishments tied to Caribbean cuisine, but we also give you the history of some of your fave dishes, whose origins date back to slavery. It’s also not just restaurants. We also talk to people in the Jamaican coffee industry and someone who’s not even West Indian but is an expert on West Indian rums. Lot’s of surprises in store.”
Eatmon can be heard regularly on Let’s Go!, the CBC Radio drive show hosted by former Suburban staffer Sabrina Marandola, Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit:
- https://www.facebook.com/pg/TOTCMTL/videos
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw0fblxRsF8vbC-zmOFI-3Q
- www.totc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.