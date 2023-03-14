A Suburban Q&A with charity activist Murray Levine

If you have ever driven by the Dorval Circle or the corner of Décarie Blvd. and Isabella Ave. over the past few decades, you may have spotted a man holding a sign covered in statements protesting one thing or another.
Well, in case you ever wondered who it was, the man’s name is Murray Levine, and he’s still at it. The 72-year-old retired fabric broker and former Dorval resident recently moved to Vaudreuil, but every now and then, he can still be found at his old stomping grounds, fighting the latest fight.
The Suburban recently spoke to Levine about his battles, old and new. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
The Suburban: How would you describe yourself?
Murray Levine: I’m a volunteer fundraising consultant and charity activist. And I am an activist in pretty much anything else that comes across my plate where I can make a difference for humanity.
Suburban: What was your first campaign?
Levine: After I did the Canadian Ski Marathon in the late 1980s, I asked the organizers to add an optional fundraising component to their events and I was ignored. So, I began to employ tactics that were greatly embarrassing and harmful to the event. My thinking was that if I am enough of a pain, they will see the light. They did, but they tried to renege and that almost cost them.
Suburban: What other issues have caught your attention over the years?
Levine: Vélo Québec’s lack of an optional fundraising component and their arrogance. I put a lot of effort into embarrassing them and causing sponsors to leave them and did anything that I could possibly do to hurt them. I went to city council meetings and borough council meetings and tried to have politicians put pressure on them. I’ve had cities ban the events unless the participants were invited to raise money for charity, as was the case in Dorval. That caused the loss of the West Island to Vélo Québec. They fought back and tried to discredit me in ridiculous ways. Now they do have a fundraising component, but it’s entirely self serving. The goal of their effort is simply to attract more participants rather than help humanity.
Suburban: Didn’t you also demonstrate on street corners?
Levine: Oh, I’ve demonstrated probably 500 times in my life. I lived in Dorval so I used to be a fixture at the Dorval circle. Prior to moving to Dorval in about 2000, I would demonstrate in NDG and on the corner of Isabella and Décarie, as well as various other places. I would also demonstrate in front of hospitals and charities.
For years I went after a well-known local charity to employ my concept, which is simply to welcome their supporters to participate in existing, essentially non fundraising events and raise money for them just as if they had organized the events themselves. I was ignored for years. I did the same thing essentially with a hospital and that was classic. I was played with.
Dr. Phil Gold of McGill University couldn’t understand years ago why I had so many problems trying to have charities adopt the concept because it’s a no brainer. He called up three charities where he knew individuals and ran the concept by them. Dr. Gold thought I was the problem — my method, my aggressiveness — and he said, ‘Murray, because of your attitude, it’s got to look like it’s their idea.
And this is what I faced for probably 20 years. Being ignored. No charity ever thanked me for bringing them the concept.
Suburban: What issues are you focused on right now?
Levine: Nanoparticles. The issue is that the exhaust from airplanes produces black carbon nanoparticles (which is a billionth of a metre in size) that then go into the alveoli of the lungs and gets picked up by the blood and then goes to the brains and livers of living organisms. In this case my concern is people.
In 2019, a leading chemist in Canada made scientific recommendations to the government of Canada and they have been ignored. Now it is coming out, after additional studies, how bad the situation is and I’m waiting for Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal’s public health director, to come out and say everybody in Dorval needs an air purifier and that they have to cut down flights at the Dorval airport or else you’re going to have more people getting cancer, etc.
Suburban: Wouldn’t this be an issue that affects every airport in every country all over the world?
Levine: To a certain degree. But it depends on how close the residents are to the airport and in Dorval they are very close. Also, Montreal is in a cold climate with so much snow compared to other places. You have more black carbon nanoparticles in the winter here than you would have in Toronto and Vancouver, which are busier airports. The danger in Montreal is greater than anywhere else in Canada.
Suburban: What plans do you have for the future?
Levine: I’m now trying to have the 13,000 foreign-trained physicians who are unable to practice medicine in Canada fast tracked into becoming nurse practitioners so that they can triage patients when they come into emergency rooms at hospitals, to basically use their medical knowledge. Even though they are not accepted to be physicians, at least let it be possible for them to use their education. Of course, they would have to be tested to see if they are capable.
