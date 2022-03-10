After 17 days of festivities, Montréal en Lumière’s 23rd edition wrapped up last weekend and a tip of the hat has to go to the organizers for pulling it off at what we hope is the tail end of a two-year-long global pandemic when many of us were afraid to get within a few feet of our fellow human beings.
In their end-of-event release, the people behind Montréal en Lumière let it be known that thousands of festivalgoers were able to take advantage of many free activities, including the aerial Skating Loop, and the Cadence ice show, which were both new additions to this year’s program.
“It was hard to predict whether people would want to get together downtown again at a major festival to rediscover the beauty and energy of Montréal in winter,” stated General Manager Jacques Primeau. “But the tens of thousands of smiling faces that lit up the site were more than enough reward for our team. And I would like to thank this team for its outstanding focus, commitment and hard work. We created this theme to unite people through skating, and with this edition, we can now build a new Montréal en Lumière future and actively take part in revitalizing winter cultural activities in the Quartier des spectacles. We’ll be putting all the light, music, shows and gourmet food that we can on the menu next year.”
The unique Scotiabank Skating Loop at the Place des Festivals, a 300-metre long aerial — and musical — skating path, was enjoyed by more than 25,000 people.
The Esplanade Tranquille refrigerated skating rink, which was inaugurated in mid February, will continue to welcome skaters during the winter season. Just make sure to check out the schedule.
Festival highlights included the 12th edition of Luminothérapie, which again collaborated with the Quartier des spectacles Partnership,
“What a joy it was to see the usual great enthusiasm for this iconic festival and for the 12th edition of our Luminothérapie event,” stated Monique Simard, chair of the board of directors for the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. “Thanks to a special edition celebrating skating and the new Esplanade Tranquille rink, Montrealers came out to show their love for this timeless winter sport and enjoy a lively, celebratory downtown.”
Audiences also welcomed the return of small concerts as well as the gourmet food component which, this year, shined a light on Indigenous cuisine.
The event’s gourmet dining program went over well. Some 15 hotels presented more than 160 activities and for the first time, the festival held five Indigenous culinary events
“This was an incredible and enriching experience,” stated Zoya de Frias of Restaurant Le Virunga on Rachel St., who welcomed Chef Lysanne O'bomsawin. “The dishes spoke for themselves and our clients showered us with compliments. Lysanne now wants to offer this on her in-house menu and mom wants to include the recipes on the menu at Virunga! This was an absolute dream team, being paired with our guest chef.”
A lot went on and you can be sure that if the organizers were able to make this year’s event a success, next year’s will be even better.
