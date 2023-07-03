New York based stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster Gianmarco Soresi will perform at the Club Soda July 18 to 26 as part of The Just For Laughs Festival. He talks about his style of comedy, working with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Billy Crystal and James Corden and his impersonations of actor Jeff Goldblum. See his website: http://www.gianmarcosoresi.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.