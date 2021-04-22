Everyone loves the smell and taste of cookies. In fact, it would be extremely hard to find someone out there who might disagree. They’ve been a smash hit with the general public since forever. You see them come out after dinner, at birthday parties, and probably locked away in a drawer, a cabinet, or a jar on the top shelf so they are kept away from the children.
Cookies bring about themes of happiness, comfort, and even a sense of family. It is more than possible that early memories are connected with baking alongside a grandparent or another special person in one’s life. So, where can you find them in Montreal or the West Island? Luckily for us, there’s one place that offers that exceptional service — Les Biscuits Josie.
Walking into Josie’s bakery located in L’Île-Bizard, it almost feels like you’re entering someone’s kitchen. It presents a warm setting with even more genuine people that welcome you through the door. Many different types of cookies are workshopped and designed — from the brainstorming process all the way to a final result. You also get the impression that you’re in a creative space that anyone would benefit from. It encourages one to freely bake their hearts out, and it honestly lets customers know they will be purchasing the very best cookies in the market. But once we sat down with Josie, a more human story about finding purpose came to light.
“Ever since I was young, I loved making art. It’s something I embraced and wanted to do,” Josie said. “But, of course, my parents wanted me to grow up and figure out some kind of career. So, I did that. And I don’t regret it because I learned how to support myself. But then, when I got to my 40s’, something happened. I started to bake cookies with my own kids and found myself nurturing my artistic side again. It felt good to get back to that. People just loved what I baked with my kids and it was the push I needed. Eventually, we opened a store and now I’m happier than ever. I know it sounds cliché, but when you do what you love, it’s hard to think of it as work. Every time I come into my bakery, I don’t want to leave. It really feels like a calling.”
Undeniably, Josie’s cookies are delicious. But the business itself seems like a big triumph. Even as she worked in the corporate world and experienced other things, it somehow came full circle. It’s inspiring. But more importantly, it is a lesson that we can all learn from. Dreams are worth hanging onto. Art is a universal joy that can and should touch one’s soul. It doesn’t matter if you are in your twenties, forties, sixties, or make it to a hundred — just start. Develop your skills. Be willing to learn. These are some of the many values Les Biscuits Josie demonstrates.
