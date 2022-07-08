“People who are not speculating, but buying a home to live in, should not be obsessing over this,” says Mikaël Giardina-Cohen of current market activity. “They need to know what they can borrow today, what the bank will charge, and what the market is offering.” In other words, how much house can they afford.
The real estate market is shifting, says the RE/MAX 3000 inc. broker, whose eight-person team helps scores of Montrealers navigate the often-murky waters of buying and selling a home.
“Rate hikes have forced some people’s payments up, not a small difference, and will hurt people who are already planning to buy to the maximum of their capabilities.” But this may mean an end to dramatic price increases: “We're starting to see some price adjustments, and we’re feeling a bit of a difference in terms of buyer volume, so in a very small way the party’s over for sellers.”
Rates are still low, and people are still buying and selling properties says Giardina-Cohen at his Saint-Laurent offices. “Just a short while ago rates were so low, it was almost free to borrow money. Essentially the market is at a crossroads and becoming more favourable for buyers.”
He says sellers may need more time to sell their property and understand that getting $50,000-$100,000 over asking price might not happen. “It's not terrible news,” he insists. “You're probably going to get a lot more than you would have in 2020. We're not going through a crash, and adjustments happen. It's the name of the game.”
If you list a property for 4-5 per cent under the last sold prices in your area, he says you still have a great chance of starting a bidding war. That’s why its important to have the right person at your side.
“A good broker wears many hats,” he says with a laugh. “From financial advisor and psychologist to best friend and voice of reason to help you make the best choice ever… People must understand that whatever challenge they face, we've seen it all. The only difference is whether you're aiming for a 10-second sprint or a 10-K run.”
He and partner Elie Edery share 30 years of solid experience in the Montreal area, buying and selling everything from modest condos to sprawling single-family luxury homes. From Saint-Laurent to Pointe-Claire, from Dollard-Des Ormeaux to Mont-Royal and beyond, the Mikaël Giardina-Cohen team has established itself as a market leader thanks to referrals from its multi-generational clientele. “It's our knowledge of the market, our honesty and transparency. We've worked with our clients through all these times and in all these neighborhoods. That's why people keep coming back to us and referring their friends, their parents, and their kids.”
Giardina-Cohen’s team works closely with first-time buyers and empty-nesters, cautioning those who are upgrading or downsizing, and waiting for the best time to sell or buy. “If you wait for your house to go up in price, remember that the property you're going to replace it with will also go up. So be clear on what you want to do with the money.”
Waiting for a price crash can mean a long wait, he adds, recalling famous predictions about the housing market tanking in 2008-2009. “Many people cashed out their homes waiting for the market to crash. They have been renting ever since… and if you're thinking it's a terrible time to buy and want to rent in the meantime, remember: after spending all that money on rent for years, what are you saving?”
With today’s uncertainty — war, inflation, supply issues — it’s easy to be confused. But with experience, knowledge, and a discerning ear for what is happening on the ground in local markets, team Giardina-Cohen helps Montrealers through it all.
“And that's what brings people back to our office,” says Giardina-Cohen. “We don't need to be pushy, and we get good results. Getting them to make that decision and feel that it was the best thing they've done, well that's the greatest reward.”
The Mikaël Giardina-Cohen Team of RE/MAX 3000 have offices at 2500 rue des Nations, suite 102, in Ville St-Laurent. Call 514-375-8880, email mgiardinacohen@gmail.com, or visit www.wearevendu.com
