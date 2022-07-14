For more than 10 years, EcoMarco Toitures Expert has been providing ecological and sustainable metal roofing for residential homes and commercial spaces in the West Island, across Montreal, and beyond. Built to truly withstand the test of time, metal roofs were something homeowners weren’t familiar with at the onset. “Starting the company was the hardest thing to do – no one had this type of roof, so I hustled and hustled,” said owner and VP of sales and marketing, Gordon Faria.
Today in the West Island, there are more than 1,500 homes with their roofs, including 500 in Dollard-des-Ormeaux alone, and even more of their roofs are in Montreal and on the South Shore. “And it’s growing constantly,” he added.
A roof is a big investment, and homeowners today are looking for something that has durability, longevity, and modern good looks. “People are shying away from shingles when they do their roofs, especially with the weather conditions we see here. Between the heavy winds and rain, plus the build-up of snow and ice, homeowners today are looking for a more permanent solution,” Faria said.
These metal roofs, which are designed using European technology and manufactured locally, last 50 years and more, and can withstand up to 150-km/h winds. And they have a sleek, clean aesthetic with a wide range of colours and profiles, EcoMarco can help match the colour and style of a steel roof to any home or commercial building. “With everything happening with climate change, this is the way to go.”
In fact, for those who want to see metal roofs firsthand, homeowners can visit a little “village” of metal roofs in DDO on Lisbonne and Armenia streets, where there are more than 10 homes featuring roofs from EcoMarco Toitures Expert.
Faria is also the name behind Élit-Tech Construction, who have been a leader in windows and doors for five years. They supply all types of doors and windows, including traditional and modern garage and patio doors.
“Everything comes straight from the manufacturer,” said Faria, adding, “So there’s no middleman involved, and clients get top-quality products that are made right here in Quebec.”
For more info on Eco Marco Toitures Expert, visit https://ecomarcotoitureexpert.com/en/
For more info on Élit-Tech Construction, call 514-778-3377.
