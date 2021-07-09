Art and music at the heart of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue’s summer program

Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue will be alive with musical performances, art installations, and lots more this summer. The city is hosting a wide range of concerts, a cool tech-driven art tour, and additional performances, from July until September, and they are all family-friendly as well as free of charge.
“The music program is back,” Joannie Dion-Desbiens, head of communications and marketing for Ville de Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, enthusiastically said. “We are bringing back street performances as well as music shows on the boardwalk, something that has been going on for a few years where we feature professional and non-professional singers. They will all be playing live music on the boardwalk.”
This summer’s lineup for the Wednesday Night shows includes New Ministry, a revival funk and soul band inspired by the ’80s band The Ministry of Truth; Shady Jane, who performs ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s disco, R&B, and dance music, with a sprinkling of latest hits; Ste-Anne-en-Gigue, a band whose members are long standing Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue musicians who are well-known for contributing to local events such as La Fête Nationale festivities and The Solstice Jam; and many others. You can take in a great live show, stop for a drink on a terrasse, and make it a quintessential summer evening. Concerts take place every Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.
There will be street performers on the boardwalk as well to delight and offer a unique entertainment experience. Lots of fun for the whole family, you can grab a coffee, a drink, a meal, or an ice cream, and take in the live shows. These street performances will be running until September 6 with the following schedule: Thursdays and Fridays 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 2 to 4 p.m., and 5 to 8 p.m.; and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m.
Art with a tech-savvy twist is also going to be a nice addition to the summertime fun in Saint-Anne’s this year. The best part is, you can take in some Quebec art along Art de rue, a route with 10 individual installations that are spread out around the city, and you can follow along on a digital map. Use your phone to scan the QR Code at each setup. It allows you to access micro shows, which feature different dance, music, and comedy performances that are related to the installation you are viewing. You can do the whole route and look for all 10 installations, or just spend time finding one or two. The route can also be done on bike.
All these shows are being offered free of charge and no reservations are required.
For more information and scheduling, visit their new touristic website at visit.sadb.qc.ca
