The boil-water advisory that has been in effect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro has now been partially lifted.
Residents of Dollard-des-Ormeaux no longer have to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consumption. However, some residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will still need to continue with the boil-water advisory.
“The analyses of water samples for a sector of Pierrefonds-Roxboro are continuing in order to obtain two consecutive days of compliant results,” read a statement from the City of Montreal. “Residents affected by the boil water advisory should boil water for at least 1 minute before consuming it or using it for brushing their teeth.”
Despite this, however, the City of Montreal did add that unboiled water can be used for “hygiene care or other domestic purposes.”
At this time, there is no end date for the boil water advisory. It has been in place since August 11.
