Montreal is known for a lot of things, and our food scene is definitely one of them. Yes, we have a distinguished place on the trendy, up-and-coming culinary landscape, but we are also notorious for our classic food exports that visitors from around the world flock to eat in our fair city.
Here are just a few of Montreal's most iconic foods.
Poutine
Is there anything that is more quintessentially Montreal? Thick-cut fries (with the skin still on), served with the squeakiest cheese possible and piping hot gravy. This dish has since morphed and can now be found with a cornucopia of toppings, from smoked meat and butter chicken to Hollandaise sauce and so much more. It can also be seen on international menus all over the planet.
Smoked meat
While the jury is still out on which smoked meat resto is the best, there's one thing that's for sure: Montreal is the best place to stock up on this delectably cured brisket. Whether you like it lean or not, it's always served on fresh rye with a schmear of mustard. Bonus points if you wash it down with a cherry soda.
Bagels
We won't play favourites here and tout any one particular bagel place, but we will give credit to Montreal for making some of the best bagels ever! Montreal bagels should be eaten while they're fresh and still warm, maybe with some cream cheese, and some lox, or turned into a sandwich.... oh, who are we kidding: Montreal are bagels are good every way!
Rotisserie chicken. The birthplace of this delectable chicken/fries/gravy dinner combo is Chalet BBQ. Open since 1944 and still going strong, it inspired a number of chains to follow suit and bring a wide range of rotisserie offerings to Montrealers. Today, this iconic food has neighborhood favourites across the island and beyond.
Steamies "all dressed". There's really nowhere else you can get a perfectly cooked hot dog on a steamed bun topped with diced onion, coleslaw, and mustard than in Montreal. Everyone has their favourite place to get a steamed hot dog - where are the best steamies in the city?
- Jennifer Cox
