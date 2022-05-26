Montreal's most famous exports

Montreal can be credited with being the birthplace of some of the most famous people and inventions in the world. Here are some of the biggest. What would you add to this list?
William Shatner. Born in NDG, Captain James T. Kirk has had an impressive career that has lasted longer than 70 years. He attended both Willingdon Elementary School and West Hill High School, and is an alumnus of the Montreal Children's Theatre.
Celine Dion. Hands down, Celine is likely our most famous musical export of all time. She was born in Charlemagne, an off-island suburb of Montreal. She has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.
Trivial pursuit. It was created on December 15, 1979, in Montreal by Chris Haney, a photo editor for The Gazette, and Scott Abbott, a sports editor for The Canadian Press. It was released in 1981.
Jay Baruchel. True, he was born in Ottawa, but we'll take credit for being Jay's hometown since he spent most of his childhood growing up in NDG.
The Wonderbra. It may have been trademarked in the US, but it was invented on home turf by Louise Poirier in 1963.
Corey Hart. He's the hitmaker behind songs like "Sunglasses at Night" and "Never Surrender". He was the youngest of five.
Hockey. This is debatable to some, but McGill students in 1875 played what is considered the first game of hockey ever.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.