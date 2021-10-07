Hello, my travel mongers. Yes, I’m back and ready to re-share some of my adventures – virtually.
When I was thinking of what to write about with this pandemic still lingering over us, I thought, why not share my experiences of good old CANADA (since technically we cannot yet go anywhere else in the world)?
How about I start with when I went all the way to the ‘60th North parallel’?
Interesting fact: The 60th parallel (aka North of 60) constitutes the mainland boundary between the northern territories of Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut to the north, and the western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to the south.
When I mention the YUKON, I always relate it to an ALMIGHTY place on this earth! Why, you may ask? Well, I cannot explain it- you just "feel" it when you get there. Here is a virtual link of the YUKON.
There is not much known about this part of our country. Well, YES, it’s wild, YES, it has mountainous splendors, YES, the waters and rivers are pristine, and YES, the population is quite sparse. This part of the country is known to be “LARGER than LIFE”. Very popular activities include dogsledding, water expeditions, hiking, and, of course, salmon fishing. After all it is the GREAT outdoors at its BEST. OH, and let us NOT forget the infamously spectacular northern lights known as Aurora Borealis. If you are lucky enough to see them, count your blessings. I say this because I unfortunately did not get to see them. It's definitely worth another visit. Here is a virtual link to Aurora Borealis.
Whitehorse: This is the capital and largest city of Yukon. It was “incorporated” in the 1950’s and has an approximate population of 28,000. The downtown core is surrounded by two shores: the Mighty Yukon River, which originates in British Columbia and meets the Bering Sea in Alaska.
Interesting fact: The city was named after the White Horse Rapids for their resemblance to the mane of a white horse, near Miles Canyon, before the river was dammed. Because of the city's location in the Whitehorse valley, the climate is milder than other comparable northern communities such as Yellowknife. At this latitude winter days are short and summer days have 20 hours of daylight. It is reported by the Guinness World Records that this city has the least air pollution in the world. Here is a virtual link of the Yukon River.
Dawson City: OMG OMG OMG, this, folks, is THE quaintest little town in the Yukon, with one MIGHTY history. I was informed that there is a population of approximately 1,500 during tourist season. Oh, and Dawson City is NOT to be confused with Dawson Creek! This is where the era of the Klondike Gold Rush was. Yes, it all began in the late 1800’s. I’m telling you: Once you arrive there, you immediately (and I MEAN immediately) are transported back in the wonderful wild wild west era. It's just SPLENDID and a MUST MUST-see. Here is a virtual link of Dawson City.
