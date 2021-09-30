Little bit of History: This is the capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories. It’s on the north shore of Great Slave Lake, approximately 400 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. The population is approximately 23,000. The views of the northern lights in fall and winter are SUBLIME. Exhibits at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, near the downtown core, highlights human and natural history. The Ingraham Trail, a scenic drive, crosses the Yellowknife River and heads east to lakes and trails. Yellowknife and its surroundings were named after a local Dene tribe once known as the 'Copper Indians' or 'Yellowknife Indians', referred to locally as Dene First Nation. The current population is ethnically mixed, with eleven official languages inlcuding Dene Suline, Dogrib, South and North Slavey, English, and French, to name a few.
The Yellowknife settlement is considered to have been founded in 1934 after gold was found in the area. Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT, and was named the capital of the Northwest Territories in ‘67. As gold production started to decline the city went from being a mining town to a hub for government services in the 1980s. However, the discovery of diamonds in this paradise changed everything.
Did you know?
Houseboats: Jolliffe Island sits in Yellowknife Bay and is public land under the city’s jurisdiction. The island is surrounded by a community of houseboats that have been living off the grid since 1978. Their relationship with the city is complex and has caused some friction because these houseboats are popular with sightseers and yet they live outside of the city's tax jurisdiction while still taking advantage of city services. This has lead to numerous lawsuits and fallouts between Yellowknife and the city.
Neighbourhood of trailer homes: I was in shock when I asked about the housing market; coming from Montreal, I couldn’t understand why a mobile home costs so, so much. The explanation is quite simple and logical for Yellowknife: because pre-fab modular homes don’t require concrete foundations and this becomes an expensive undertaking in Yellowknife (although it's still quite popular). Despite its remote location, there is a shortage of developable land, and also, due to land claims with First Nations, no expansion can be done. Homes and cabins are all outside of the city limits on a leasing basis.
Must see and do: There is TONS to do in the spectacular place called paradise:
- Back Bay Cemetery - pioneer graveyard
- Bank of Toronto - log cabin bank
- Canadian Pacific Airlines Floatbase
- Old Town float plane base
- Snowmobiling/Hiking on Slave Lake
- Fireweed Studio/Old Town Glass Works
- Giant Mine log cabin
- Viewing of the Northern Lights
- Old Fort Providence - first trading post in the region
- Weaver and devore trading
- The Wildcat Cafe – infamous and longest serving restaurant
Here is a link to help you plan your trip to Yellowknife.
