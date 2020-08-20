Our virtual Canadian journey continues with the province of Manitoba and a well-known city: Winnipeg (a.k.a. Winter-Peg). It inherited this name because while it is smack in the centre of Canada (the prairies), which have tons of flatlands, the winds in the wintertime are exhilarating! Winnipeg is a gorgeous city and worth the visit.
This city has panoramic views and features the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Wesley Hall at the University of Winnipeg, the downtown core, Saint Boniface Cathedral, Esplanade Riel Bridge, and the Manitoba Legislative Building. Winnipeg is the capital and largest city of the province.
The city’s name came from nearby Lake Winnipeg and the Western Cree words for "muddy water." This region had Indigenous peoples long before the arrival of the Europeans. The French traders built the first fort. A settlement was later founded by the Selkirk settlers of the Red River Colony. It is the 7th-most populated municipality in Canada. Being where the flatlands are found, the climate gets extreme, especially in the winter months; January/February have been known to have lows of approximately −31°C to -50°C and summer months June/July have highs of 26°C to 36°C. It also is the "gateway to the West" - Winnipeg is a railway and transportation hub with a diversified economy and multicultural population that hosts many annual festivals: Festival du Voyageur, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Jazz Winnipeg Festival, and so on. Let us not forget the infamous football team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
