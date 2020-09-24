Let’s continue our virtual touring in the vast province of Ontario... Toronto, the capital of Ontario, is a major Canadian city along Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore. It has become a dynamic metropolis with a development rate of skyscrapers, all being dwarfed by the iconic CN Tower. That's not to say that it does have any green spaces - it has many of those too, from Queen’s Park to High Park and its trails. Toronto is the most populated city in Canada, so much so that it is ranked the fourth most populous city in North America after Mexico City, New York City, and Los Angeles. Toronto City is the centre of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), which anchors the “Golden Horseshoe,” a heavily urbanized region that is home to 9.2 million people. WOWZERS!! It is now known as an international centre of business, finance, arts, and culture, and widely recognized as one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world.
Here is a virtual link.
As you may or may not know, Toronto is becoming more and more the prominent centre for music, theatre, motion picture production and television production (a very HARD thing to admit from a proud Montrealer). To boot, it’s home to Canada’s major national broadcast networks and media outlets. Due to its varied cultural institutions, there are now numerous museums, galleries, and all sorts of festivals and public events, as well as entertainment districts, national historic sites, and sports activities. Just say BLUE JAYS and the city becomes an electrifying blue. Certain sports activities will attract over 25 million tourists (plus) each year. This city has become well known for its high-rise buildings, in particular the tallest free-standing structure in the western hemisphere, the CN Tower, and the infamous Ripley’s Aquarium, to name a few. As a commercial capital, the city is home to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the headquarters of Canada's five largest banks, and the headquarters of many large Canadian and multinational corporations. Its economy is highly diversified with strengths in technology, design, life sciences, education, arts, fashion, business services, and food services. A MUST VISIT! This is a BIG COMPLIMENT coming from a die-hard MONTREALER!
Here is another virtual tour.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
