It is now time to continue the virtual tour of my beloved country Canada. We left off in Ottawa, Ontario…and let me tell you this province is another ginormous place, with lots to see and discover!
This week I’d like to talk to you about the beautiful, quaint city of Kingston. It is based in the eastern part of Ontario on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River (also on the south end of the Rideau Canal). It is known as the "Limestone City" for its grand 19th-century buildings, including the lakeside Kingston City Hall, and the gardens of the Bellevue House National Historic Site. It also commemorates Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald (bet you did not know this). I found out that at some point in Kingston’s history, it was named the first capital of Canada (circa early 1840s). While its time as a capital city was short (ended in 1844), the community has remained an important military presence to this day. The city is midway between Toronto and Montreal, and the touristy area of Thousand Islands. Here is a virtual tour to give you a glimpse of this quaint place.
Okay, okay, so enough about the history and all that 😊. What can one do once they arrive in Kingston?
Well, here are some suggestions of the BEST things to do: Visit Fort Henry and/or the Royal Military College Museum. Then there is the Kingston Penitentiary with the Bellevue House. After this, how about checking out the Grand Theatre with a visit to infamous Upper Canada Village? They also have a great art centre, Agnes Etherington, and not far from there Kingston City Hall. One cannot miss the waterfront on the main street Princess. Of course, you can take a boat tour and/or a trolley ride in and around the city. Ontario Park or Thousand Island National park is a lovely place to have a picnic. So, as you can see, it is a small place but it is FULL of wonderful discoveries and activities for everyone.
Here is a virtual tour.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
