Since a few friends are visiting the West Coast I was inspired to revisit and share my adventures there too…
Canada West Coast destination province of British Columbia
Let’s continue our virtual journey to the Canadian West Coast! This part of Canada has a super-cool vibe that one has to experience. I have checked out a number of awesome spots and these are a few of my favourites.
Vancouver, BC
How awesome art thou!! This entire place has an AWESOME vibe, so much so that my husband wants to move there... like, NOW. It is grown to be a very important business hub in Canada. However, more importantly, it is a haven for foodies and coffee-lovers, hipsters, with adventures and things to explore. You cannot go there and NOT fall in love with Vancouver. You will find so much diversity; one cannot get bored there: beaches, parks, nature and hiking, walking and bicycle trails, water/winter sports, and that is just the start. Here is a link for a quick virtual tour.
Victoria, BC
Pardon the pun (not) but it’s true: Victoria is very Victorian! It’s the capital of the province and when you arrive you really feel regal. You feel like you’ve stepped back in time a little bit. You see and feel the history, and it’s a great place to fall in love again. Here is a link for a quick virtual tour.
Whistler, BC
I have one word for Whistler: EPICALLY SPECTACULAR!! (okay, okay, a couple). The peak-to-peak gondola rides, as well as trekking and ziplining simultaneously through those ginormous mountains, it is just an outdoor haven. Whistler-Blackcomb is sooo special!! Why? Well, simply put, it ROCKS (pun totally intended). Whistler has TONS of places to ski, snowboard, and, of course, eat. You will even find things to do off the hill. It is important to plan ahead for special tours; for instance, the “Fresh Tracks Mountain-Top Breakfast” experience (it is open to a limited number of people very early at around 7:15am). Also, it has easy access: just fly into Vancouver and drive two hours up to Whistler or take the shuttle from the airport or downtown Vancouver.
Whistler and Blackcomb: They are two side-by-side mountains accessed from the same village and linked with a peak-to-peak gondola (a MUST-do). The views are SUBLIME. It offers more than 8,000 acres of terrain, with marked runs and easy access to lifts. Do not forget to visit the Olympic medal stand - plus snowmobiling, sleigh rides, tubing, heli-skiing, dogsledding, ziplining, cross-country, cat skiing, ice skating, backcountry tours... getting the picture? Again, the word is MAJESTIC. Here is a link for a quick virtual tour.
My travel mongers- next week we’ll visit the neighbouring province of Alberta – cowboy country (Canadian-style)... see you then...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
