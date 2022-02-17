The United Arab Emirates, a country to discover with many delightful hidden secrets and surprises. Dubai, a city that defines transitional Muslim culture with a touch of Modernism. Situated in the Arabian Peninsula off the coast of the Persian Gulf. With a population of 3.5 million and ruled by a Monarchy.
Summer is extremely hot, and the winter is like our Canadian summer. A Flight time of 14.5 hours without connections from Montreal can play with your nerves. Whether you do some boarding, kiting, safaris, ride a camel, BBQ's and smoke a fruit flavoured Shisha pipes at sunset in the desert, you will not be disappointed.
Plan a day to visit Dubai Gold Souk markets and vendors using public transportation. Visit the Dubai Museum that dates to 1787 with artifacts that date back 3000 years. Dubai Expo 2020 is in full swing, where the theme is Connecting Minds and Creating the future. Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity Districts with 192 pavilions including Canada that will be ending in April 2022. Home of the tallest building in the world, The Burj Khalifa, which is surrounded by the Dubai fountain and the Dubai Mall.
The fountain has hourly musical tributes with spectacular water shows. The Dubai Mall, the largest indoor mall in the world with all the shops imaginable. After a full day of shopping, you can enjoy your Tim Hortons coffee in the mall.
Renown 5-star hotels located in every district near beaches and all-inclusive resorts. The Palm Jumeirah Island with its famous Atlantis Hotel is a must stay. A drink on the terrasse of the Burj Al Arab Hotel with its Downtown view is breathtaking. You have a grand selection of local and high-end dining available.
Yes, there is a Nightlife, but it's limited. Alcohol is not available in stores; you can purchase alcohol at the airport's duty free. I would recommend going to Dubai Marina area for the Nightlife. Getting around is easy and inexpensive with cabs and train. If you wish to rent a car, be prepared to be honked at if you're slow. Familiarize yourselves with the UAE driving rules and regulations. I would suggest that you do not travel to the UAE during the summer. Lastly, getting a sim card for your cellular is affordable and recommended. Hope this helps your readers enjoy their future UAE trip.
Cheers, Fred
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
