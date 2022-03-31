Let's celebrating the golden Jubilee in a modern metropolis island in December away from Montreal’s winter! UAE is always an interesting vacation.
Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE, is located 130 kilometres west of Dubai of the Persian Gulf coast. Natural resources play a vital role in its economy, where 85% of the revenues comes from exporting petroleum and natural gaz.
Tourism is becoming a major factor in its economy. This city is surrounded by several islands that will win your heart with thrilling adventures and tanning on stunning sandy beaches. There is an active city center where pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles, cabs, buses, and exotic cars are everywhere around you. Hop on, hop off guided tours are available.
A walk, a picnic, or some beach time with your families along an eight-kilometre stretch of Corniche road is priceless. A step away from Corniche Road is the spectacular Emirates Palace, where you drink an Arabian tea in the water fountain garden or enjoy looking at the exotic cars coming down the valet ramp. You can walk into the majestic lobby and see all the gold-covered furnishings. A drive away is the enormous gated Presidential Palace that catches your curiosity. The architecture of the Sheikh Zayed grand mosque will leave you speechless.
A variety of activities are available for couples and families: nature and wildlife excursions, island hopping by boat, markets, shopping, and exclusive dining. Outside the city, visiting historical civilizations to explore tombs and old forts is recommended. Visit Qasr Al Hosn watchtower, built in 1760, and see ancient treasures and artifacts going back 4000 years on a safari tour.
Visit Al Maryah Island business and lifestyle district, Saadiyat’s Island Le Louvre, and Guggenheim museums, Yaz Island where the F1 circuit, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Waterworld, Warner bros, PGA Golf Course, culinary delights, and night clubs are all located.
Tourists have various islands to visit, and all the information is available online. My biggest surprise was to see Christmas decorations in the city, malls and hotels. Just to let you know that when you drive around town, there are rigid traffic regulations in place for public safety, and fines are expensive. Many hotels and tourist destination have free parking. Drinking bottled water is highly recommended and alcohol consumption is prohibited for Muslims. You will be able to purchase alcohol in certain areas or at the airport.
Tip: Your readers should remember to please respect the dress codes in public and places of worship. Flight time without connections is 14 hours and the drive to the city from the Abu Dhabi’s airport is 25 minutes. If you fly in via Dubai and are tired from your voyage, I recommend an overnight stay to rest. The port of Abu Dhabi has ship terminals to accommodate travelling with cruise liners.
Safe travels and enjoy this exotic part of the world. Cheers.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
