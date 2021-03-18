After a busy morning visiting the historical, medieval city of Siena, we spent the afternoon visiting a local farm and vineyard in Montalcino, located approximately 45 kilometres from Siena. Montalcino is a town that has kept its 16th century charm with its picturesque olive groves, scenic country roads winding through perfect vineyards atop hills. It is also renowned all over the world for the production of Brunello red wine.
Upon arrival at Fattoria Pulcino Ristorante, we were welcomed by our Italian hosts and like many places we visited on this tour, it was a farm to table delicious culinary experience. After our lunch, we went downstairs to explore their history museum, art gallery area and the impressive wine cellar, located 12 meters underground. There was also a shop on site offering a wide variety of wine, oil and other food products available for sale. Just before our departure, we were given the tour of the farm area. Truly a memorable visit.
On-route to Tuscany, we also made two short stops in the Emilia-Romagna region, which is home to the famous Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and Parma ham, AKA prosciutto, for a taste of these culinary specialties, as well as a visit to the production facilities.
Before our cheese tasting, we were given a tour of the cheese factory and were able to observe the production process by the staff. The most impressive area of our visit was the aging cellar, where hundreds and hundreds of cheeses were stacked along high corridors. Our cheese tasting consisted of several aged parmesan cheeses, ranging from 12, 24, 30, and 36 months.
Meanwhile, at the Parma facility, a cured meat factory, we were given a tour and saw the various steps taken to produce Parma Ham. We viewed many pieces of pork hanging on racks, waiting to reach the perfect aging period, which can take up to three months. After the tour, we were treated to generous sampling platters of prosciutto as well as other cured meats, cheese and of course, several bottles of delicious wine. Just before leaving, we were able to purchase local products in the small shop.
Overall this culinary tour was definitely a fantastic trip for the taste buds!
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
