Chianti is the region of wonderful vineyards, charming hill tops towns that stretches from Florence to Siena on to Arezzo. The cypress trees dominate the landscape. These trees aren’t just there for beauty. They serve as wind barriers, as well as providing an excellent source of strong and valuable wood.
Most of us are familiar with the beautiful Tuscan cities of Florence and Pisa, so let me introduce to other parts of this amazing region.
My husband and I were travelling as group-leaders on a bus tour. This mode of transportation allowed us to admire the stunning scenery on route, but obviously, many kilometers were travelled, and this type of tour does not appeal to all.
After leaving Florence, we headed to Fattoria Poggio Alloro in San Gimignano, specialized in agritourism. The name Poggio Alloro means Bay Leaf Hill, and it refers to the bay laurel bushes that grow everywhere on the property. This farm is family owed and on site we visited the vineyards, where the local grape variety, vernaccia di San Gimignano, grows only in this town and produces the famous Chianti wine. Aside from the vineyards, scattered all over the property are 1500 olive trees that produce extra-virgin olive oil, as well as gardens, orchards and beehives that provide organic fruits and vegetables and wildflower honey.
No visit is complete without a tour of the amazing wine cellar, wine tasting, and a sampling of delicious foods grown on this property. Truly a farm to table culinary delight!
From there it was off to spend the evening and night in the historic Tuscan spa town of Montecatini Terme. Unfortunately, because of the time crunch, I was unable to explore any of the thermal spas. But my husband and I did enjoy a lovely dinner at a great restaurant in Piazza del Popolo, a pedestrian only plaza with restaurants, several shops, and cafés. The impressive Fontana Guidotti is a great landmark in this marble paved square. After strolling the area around the Piazza, it was off to our hotel for a much-needed rest, as the following morning we would be travelling to the medieval city of Siena.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
