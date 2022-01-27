Daniela, since you have a Travel Trends blog, I thought I’d share our family’s adventure move to the Caribbean on January 25th, 2021.
It all became very real. We put our house up for sale and three days later it was no longer ours.
Our dream of living in the Caribbean was becoming a reality. We set our sights on Sosua, Dominican Republic after watching HGTV. Yes, it was that simple! The North Coast is protected by a beautiful set of mountains so we knew we would be safe from any weather systems. It also had a major airport, a local hospital, and a choice of schools.
This “project” had been a long time coming, so why wait for retirement?! We were aware that there was no time like the present. It took a little coaxing with our little one to get her onboard. She saw the benefits and is happy with where we have landed.
We reached out to real estate agents as we were specific in where we wanted our first home-away-from-home to be: beach front! The thought of sand and surf being at our fingertips was so exciting! Our first home was a condo on the beach, and we now reside in a villa in a gated community called Casa Linda (which translates to Beautiful Homes).
The Dominican Republic holds a special place in our hearts. It is where our daughter was conceived and the adventure of parenthood began!
Since our arrival almost 10 months ago, we have moved four times. Our daughter attends an international school with children from many countries, we have grown our community of friends, and we have immersed ourselves in the culture.
We have had to adapt to a few things: crazy driving (even by Quebec standards!), learning Spanish quickly, and we even got to experience the medical system (it was a wild ride, but we were treated very well).
This experience has brought us much closer as a family. Our day-to-day life looks like what we had back in Pincourt… except we wear flip-flops and jump in the pool on the daily! We miss our family and friends like crazy but do not miss the snow.
Sending you sunshine! Thanks for the share!
Nathalie - @natmailhot
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
