The Dominican Republic is a country in development and not a third world country as many people believe it to be. It has incredible infrastructure and North American-style cities. There is Price Mart in Santiago (their version of Costco) and, of course, IKEA.
What I love about our little area is the authenticity of it all. No big-box stores or chain restaurants. You can find pretty much anything you are looking for. We were even introduced to ‘La Pulga’ – a second-hand clothing store with name brands and tags (they are brand new)! You can buy your dinner off the side of the road any day of the week! Fisherman drive up to birthday parties to sell their catch of the day!
Back during my sailing days, when we arrived at port, I would rush to a calling station to call everyone and anyone. To connect with my people back home. We knew coming here, that technology would be our best friend. It would keep us "connected" to what and who we knew. We wouldn't miss birthdays, milestones and would be able to be spontaneous with our calls (I drive my friends crazy!). The connections have been more than reliable, Thank goodness! For most relocators, a good, solid internet connection is a necessity for work and keeping in touch, and it is.
I know I make it sound like rainbows and Skittles! And for the most part, it is: flipflops on the daily, warm days (for now), incredible sunrises and sunsets. There is an ease to living here.
The similarities between Canada and here are endless…except for the weather! We have experienced the rollercoaster of weather systems from extreme heat between July and October, the rainy season and now the winter season (lows of 21 degrees Celsius in January).
One of the areas I have had to adjust to is the infamous ‘Caribbean time’. There is a slower pace and that has taken time for me to adjust. Everyone seems to walk a little bit slower (to avoid sweating they say), stay up a little bit later, and there is always this sense of just ‘being’.
Thanks again for having me share our story, Daniela. Let your readers know should they have any questions they can contact me at @natmailhot
