“Why aren’t we doing this?” I asked my husband on a very cold snowy night.
He answered me with his typical “No.” LOL!
I let it settle and soon enough he came around. On the 1st of January 2021, we reached out to three real estate agents about finding accommodations in the Dominican Republic. One got back to us, Vicki Tetley. She is now become a dear friend.
It was decided that I would pause my business as a Speaking Coach to manage, what I called, ‘The Project’. Coming from a project management background, I knew we had a few steps to accomplish to get us to the finish line. This is how it went for us. Your plan may be different and that is okay!
- Our house was evaluated for the market
- We decluttered and thrifted
- The house was put on the market
- Our belongings were sold, given away or packed
- We flew out!
It was three months from day to day for the whole project.
Deciding to make this leap can either go two ways: with ease or with resistant. I saw opportunity for our family and the thought of adventure was tantalizing! So, we went with ease in talking with potential clients, the resistance is created because we put limitations on ourselves.
If you are thinking of this shift in your life for you and your family, please try and embrace EASE! In addition, I am sure you can make this happen on your own with the help of the internet, social media, etc…but please consider seeking the help of a professional. They can make your life SO much easier!
So, how did we make this transition happen? Here are a few steps to consider:
- Are you considering a short- or long-term relocation?
- Where do you want to go? Location, location, location! Country, city, area?
- Making sure your family is comfortable is key. What type of home, condo, villa do you want?
- If your plan is to work from your new destination, ensure you have a good quality internet connection.
- Be sure to plan a budget. I worked with a Money & Budget Coach.
- When you land, give yourself time to adjust. It may take 2 weeks or 2 months. It will take the time that it takes.
Even after ten months of being here, I still have some hard days. It may look like paradise from the outside (which it is weather wise) but life goes on here. We are just in a different country living our lives. There are good days, there are bad days and sometimes there are what are we doing here days! (less and less of the later as time goes on).
So grateful to you Daniela for asking me to share our process. If it can help someone, I am happy to be of service.
Sending you sunshine! Thanks for the share!
Nathalie - @natmailhot, your relocation concierge
