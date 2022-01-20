At the beginning of December at the very last minute we decided to take a vacation to Costa Rica.
The price was right, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. So, we figured why not. And my travel mongers it was the best thing ever despite everything else going on in the world.
What a pleasantly beautiful surprise it was. I had already been to Costa Rica a few years ago. When I went, I visited the LUSH jungle and the uber-busy city of San Jose. I have always wanted and yearned to go explore the beaches of this wonderful country. Didn't really know what to expect I really had an idea that it was going to be as rural as we experienced. I was also surprised that there are some all inclusive hotels there. I was so pleasantly surprised the point where I am ready to go back. It's a five-and-a-half-hour flight and yes, there are closer places to go like Mexico, DR, Jamaica, Cuba, etc. however, Costa Rica is different. It has a different pace, and a different vibe don't get me wrong the other places are great. Just the Costa Rican beaches are very different; example the sand is very very fine, almost like a flour consistency. As opposed to the grainy sand of Caribbean. As far as I could gather there are no miles of long stretched out beaches. Instead, there were coves, inlets, or bays of beaches in Costa Rica. This is what makes if ‘wild like’ with all sorts of different corals scattered all over. And the corals come in different shades.
When one walks along the beaches it is really a hike and you get to explore all the different creatures along the way. Where we where there was the tide that would start close to the property and by end of day it had gone about a mile out. How fantastic, and great that was especially during the sunsets. Although we stayed at a resort, it really was not your typical 6-7 floor resort. We all had our own villas there were 50 villas in all. Must say it was quaint. The choice of food was adequate, and I say this because due to the pandemic and supply chain that everyone in the world is experiencing affected them too however, it was delish even though the choices where limited. And the chef was awesomely accommodating to the guests. As per the norm the excursions there where limitless everything and anything you could think of you was available to do exploring the jungle - deep sea fishing - snorkeling - kayaking and ziplining I could go on and on. I strongly recommend it if you've never done this. Enjoy and explore this beautiful country
All in all, it was a fantastic trip I'm grateful, thankful, and appreciated the break. I hope to do another one very soon enjoy the pictures.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.