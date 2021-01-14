Following our visit to Nanaimo, our road trip would lead us to Tofino, a laidback coastal town by the Pacific Ocean. It is approximately a 3-hour drive from Nanaimo, so we decided to stop for a visit at Horne Lake Caves, in Qualicum Beach on route to Tofino.
We took the 3-hour guided caving tour to explore the many mysteries of the underground world, with its ancient fossils and amazing crystal formations. We were a group of six people, plus our very professional guide, and throughout the tour, all sanitary measures and protocols were respected. The face covering was mandatory in the caves and it was recommended that we wear gloves. Upon arriving, we were given a helmet with a mount light and special instructions. When we booked our tour on-line, we were told to
dress warm because the temperature in the caves is a chilly and damp 8 degrees Celsius year-round. Also, it is recommended to wear sturdy footwear, such as hiking boots, as it can be slippery at times.
I’ve had the opportunity to visit several caves during my travels, so I expected this tour to be similar. Boy, was I wrong! Right off the bat, as we entered the first cave, I had the urge to turn around and run out. The
first passage is so narrow that you have to squeeze inside ways to advance and I kept hitting my head because the ceiling was so low. If you are claustrophobic, this is NOT the tour for you as the caves we toured had low ceilings and tight, narrow passages with some obstacles to conquer, such as, a waterfall climb, a vertical squeeze, and a cave slide. Don’t wear any clothing that you don’t want to risk tearing or getting really wet and dirty. Overall, this tour was a positive, challenging and enriching personal experience for me.
The history, the stalactites and stalagmites were simply spectacular. Definitely worth it. From there it was off to Tofino, where we spent 3 glorious days at the oceanfront Ocean Village Resort. This resort offers spacious, fully equipped cabins, with full kitchen, so we were able to prepare our own meals.
Here is a wrap up of our favorite activities during our short stay: Every morning we had yoga on the beach, nice way to start the day!
There are lots of Pacific Oceanfront hiking trails. Our favorites were, Wild Pacific Trail Rim Lighthouse Loop and Willowbrae Trail to Florencia Beach and Half Moon Bay.
We were lucky with the sunny and warm weather, so we were able to paddle board in the Pacific Ocean, at Mackenzie Beach, just in front of our resort. There is a surf shop on the beach that offers rentals and all the
equipment at very reasonable prices.
We took a guided 4.5-hour sea kayaking tour to explore the quiet waters of remote inlets located a 30-minute boat ride away from Tofino Harbor.
Finally, no visit to Tofino would be complete without experiencing the 2-hour Black Bear watching tour at Clayoquot Sound. By far my coup de coeur at Tofino. We actually got very lucky and were able to observe three black bears while they were overturning big rocks to feed on crab, and they were chasing each other into the woods! According to our experienced guide, these 2 black bears do not get along.
What a great way to end our stay in Tofino!
@Les Escapades de Dora et Alain for all our videos on this destination.
Dora Paventi, Retired & enjoying life travelling the world.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
