After our positive travel experience in Alberta, Canada in August, my husband and I decided to visit the beautiful province of British Columbia, particularly, Vancouver Island, this past September.
Upon arriving in the city of Vancouver, we rented bicycles and were off exploring Stanley Park. We were very lucky as the weather was mild and sunny.
Stanley Park is a 405-hectare public park that’s practically in the downtown core of the city of Vancouver and it is surrounded by water. So, we started our visit of the park along the breathtaking waterfront seawall. It is 28 kilometres long and is the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path.
Here are a few of my favourite tourist attractions stops that we made during our bike tour. Brockton Point with the nine totem poles are BC’s most visited tourist attraction and after seeing them, I understand why. Simply stunning carved and colourful artwork. Very nice tribute to the First Nations. Next a stop to admire another work of art, the statute of “The Girl in a Wetsuit”, which is a bronze sculpture of a woman in a wetsuit, located on a rock in the water. It represents a life-size scuba diver seated there. From there we rode our bikes to the lush West Coast rain forest trail, where we had to walk alongside our bikes while on this trail. Within seconds, we were surrounded by towering cedar, hemlock, and Douglas Fir trees, some of them hundreds of years old. Being here made me feel relaxed and grateful to be able to enjoy nature’s beauty. Our last quick stops on our bike tour were, Canada Place, Vancouver Convention Center and Jack Pool Plaza to admire the 2010 Winter Olympic Cauldron, where the Olympic flame was lit.
We decided to head over to the historic Granville Island for dinner. We heard this was a bustling, lively place just south of downtown Vancouver. Unfortunately, all the shops and public markets closed at 6pm because of reduced hours, so apart from having drinks and dinner, there was nothing else to do here, which was a little disappointing.
The next day we were off to take the BC Ferry at Horseshoe Bay and make our way to Vancouver Island. It took roughly 1h35 to arrive at our first stop which was the city of Nanaimo. Upon arrival we made our way to Nanaimo’s Old Quarter and our first stop was Bocca Café. This is THE go-to place for the best Nanaimo Bars. And they did not disappoint! Bocca café offers a choice of 7 different flavors, we got the “traditional” Nanaimo bar, and it was delicious! Everything on the menu is made on site and the staff is so friendly. Just across from Bocca Café is McLean’s Speciality Foods, another “not to be missed” place when visiting Nanaimo if you are a foody. After checking in at our hotel, we were off to take in the sights and take a stroll on the Harbourfront Walkway. We ended our day at the tranquil riverfront Bowen Park.
