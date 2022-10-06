Hello everyone! I thought I’d share with you my adventures in Richmond, BC.
First off, we arrived at the Vancouver airport and then headed out to Richmond, which took about 15-20 minutes by car. We arrived at our hotel and that's when we realized that Richmond had a lot to offer.
There are many sites and attractions to see: River Rock Casino Resort, Historical Georgia cannery tour, tasting at the Britannia Brewing Company, and visiting the Britannia shipyards (WOW, the history here is incredible). On a Gikumo River Cruise there are more historical finds and beautiful scenery to take in.
We ate at the infamous Pajo’s for fish n chips - it's a floating restaurant on the wharf, it has such a great, great atmosphere, and it was DELISH.
Another eatery spot is a restaurant call Catch with the yummiest, freshest, most delicious seafood around.
Enter the world of the infamous Olympic Oval and experience what Olympians do to prepare for competition, from hockey to track and field and all other sports in-between. It is a beautiful state-of-the-art facility. We also discovered a few speakeasies in the boutique hotels in and around the area.
The Richmond night market is FABULOUS - it had a festival-like feel with all sorts of yummylicious experiences to try. Another MUST are the food trucks and stands.
Then there was a 101 Bird tour at Terra Nova Park. Fun fact: Did you know that Richmond houses tons of different bird species? They pass through via their migrations.
And, of course, one cannot go to Richmond, BC and not try some wineries. The one that stood out was Lulu Island - the tasting and tour was fabulous!
This is definitely a MUST stop when on the West Coast.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
