Revisiting the Dominican Republic and give you an update? WOW, when I was there, I was blown away.
Allow me to give you some perspective: The Dominican Republic is a Caribbean nation that shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti to the west. Though known for its pristine beaches, all-inclusive resorts and golfing, it has a varied terrain comprised of rainforest, savannah and highlands, including Pico Duarte, the Caribbean’s tallest mountain (leisure markets).
Did you know it has Spanish colonial history going back 500 years? And it is passionately known for its “meringue” - it is THE official music and dance there.
We were invited for a short but impressive 3-day FAM Tour by the ever so gracious Barceló Canadian Rep (Joan) to this newly renovated property. Keep in mind: last time I was in the DR was approximately 20 years ago. Now I imagined and heard about it from colleagues, however, I truly had no "real" expectations on what to expect. Well, WOW, I was SUBLIMELY BLOWN away. One word folks: SPECTACULAR, not only for its location (Bavaro – Punta Cana) but the hospitality industry’s infrastructure was PHENOMENAL!!!
Naturally, you may ask what was so great. Well, for one, they are at-par and able to handle the business clientele; from the day to day services / internet / extracurricular team activities / dietary needs / language... you name it, they will oblige. This is quite a feat.
Then yes, we were on a resort, however it was and can be well segmented/geared to what the guests needs/wants are: business, special interest groups, families, etc. They really have it all.
On this Barceló resort (specifically in Bavaro-Punta Cana) the ability to satisfy EVERY guest's want is endless. From horseback riding, boating and swimming with the dolphins, to being kissed by the sea lions or four-wheeling across the gorgeous countryside only to discover pristine ‘virgin’ beaches with waterfalls. What else can one need?!
And for all of you foodies out there OMG the choices were endless, from the authentic Dominican cuisine to Italian to French to Spanish. Just HEAVENLY !!!
I guess you can see I’m bringing my corporate groups there for sure!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
