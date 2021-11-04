Let’s REVISIT Hawaii - THE BIG ISLAND, the largest island of all the Hawaiian islands. It's almost twice as big as all of the other islands combined. OUFFF! It offers diverse terrain that spans into coloured-sand beaches like Papakolea (green sand) and Punalu’u (black sand). Additionally, there is the lush rainforest. This island is quite diverse. I was told that one could encounter approximately seven different climates in one day. WOW! Oh, and let’s not forget about those volcanoes (that are somewhat active) such as Kilauea and Mauna Loa (remember last year?). And on the west side there are popular snorkeling sites Hapuna Beach and Kahalu'u Beach Park. The BIG island is the youngest and largest island in the chain. The size is incredible. The experience the island offers leaves you humbled (it did for me anyways)!
Let’s talk beaches: The island of Hawaii features some of the most interestingly gorgeous landscapes of the world: from white to black to green sandy beaches. Tourists can see first-hand how volcanic activity shaped and created its beauty. From beautiful resort beaches to rugged, off-the-beaten-path, sands that are wild, remote and rewarding... there is much to explore.
Now on to water activities: This island has more miles of coastline than any other island, and as one may have heard, the waters of the island are a haven for marine life: turtles, rays, and more.
Not to forget the land activities: It's the perfect island for adventure as it has over 4,028 square miles of land (and it’s still growing thanks to the volcanic eruptions). Tourists can bike and horseback ride among the island's waterfalls, beaches, and volcanic terrain. Also, with so many microclimates to experience, one can do some stargazing and visit the lush botanical gardens on the Hamakua Coast, or, of course, play golf at the world-class courses of the Kohala Coast.
And then the air activities: If you can, this is a MUST!! There's nothing like viewing the superbly striking environmental contrasts of the island of Hawaii than from above. GOOD GOD in heaven! You get lost in the sprawling tropical valleys, cascading waterfalls, secluded beaches, and mountain summits. Believe me: It's easy to see why helicopter rides are THE BEST and the most in demand…
Here is the link for more info.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.