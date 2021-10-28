Hi everyone! Hope you are all doing well. It's been awhile since I wrote a fresh travel post due to the pandemic.
Well, guess what? I just did! And here is a summary of my first travel experience in the last 18 months.
Yes, I actually traveled and went to gorgeous Quito, Ecuador. I will not lie -in preparing for this trip, I was anxious, nervous, and excited, all in one. I wasn't sure about what to expect (even though I did my research and attended all the zoom destination meetings). To boot, I was sooo unsure about the new travel protocols in place (and that kept changing). And in all fairness, it went pretty smoothly! Allow me to explain...
Going there, all I needed was my vaccine passport. There are no direct flights to Quito, Ecuador from Montreal, so my flight route (via COPA Airlines) was Montreal to Panama (5 1/2 hours) and Panama to Quito (1 1/2 hours) for a grand total of +/- 8-hours of travel. Yes, this includes the hour and a half break in-between flights, but it was smooth! The only thing was, it was a little uncomfortable (but manageable) wearing the mask all along. And yes, the flights were full both ways.
Let's talk about Quito!!! Wow, what a vibrant city! It reminded me of some places in Europe nestled between the mountains (actually the volcanoes). Fun fact: Quito is surrounded by 90 active volcanoes - yes, you read right: active volcanoes. The weather at this time of the year is quite unpredictable - it could be crispy and fresh one moment and then in a few hours it could be toasty warm. The views are spectacular! You feel like you’ve gone to heaven with all the wonderful clouds surrounding you. We were at 2800 feet above sea level and that was the at the lowest point of the town. As we toured, we reached 3200 feet to 3500 feet above sea level. It was unnerving being surrounded by all this beauty. Quito is mainly a colonial city with beautiful ornate cathedrals and even more eclectic museums with award-winning artistic displays. We also experienced the distilleries and the manufacturing of liquors made from local agave farms, and the purest of chocolates that are known in this country. I invite you to take a look at my pictures and you'll see what I mean. I even had the once-in-a-lifetime privilege of walking along or on the exact centre of our earth!! The spot is called Ciudad Mitad del Mundo (Equator Marker). I recommend this - it's a must-go.
Here is the link to find out more.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
