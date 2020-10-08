In my opinion there are approximately 10 Places to see in Quebec.
Quebec has that ‘je ne sais quoi’, and the spots I'll mention in the coming weeks are no exception.
Quebec City
This is my favourite place in the entire province! Quebec City has everything you could possibly want in a city: it’s walkable, there’s great history, fun nightlife, waterfronts, fantastic restaurants, and even though it’s the capital, it’s quaint. It’s perfect for locals and tourists, history buffs, foodies, or even if you just want to hang out.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Saguenay
Oh my - this, too, became one of my FAVOURITE places. I’m telling you: it’s a must-go-see! I know it’s way up north and pretty far, however you’ve got to go see it. You need to see the majestic fjords and camp in nature, which can be anything from traditional camping with a regular tent to an authentic treehouse to hanging from a tree in the middle of nowhere! It’s just fabulous!
Here is the virtual tour link.
Trois Rivieres
This is a place people have to rediscover. It’s a small town steeped in history and has lots and lots to offer. There’s a lovely waterfront, we did a beer tasting there, and the food is delish. It's really quaint and beautiful.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Sherbrooke
Sherbooke is one of the best places to see in Quebec because I don’t think a lot of people realize how historic it is. Plus it's so picturesque, and is surrounded by lakes and mountains. I’d call it an oasis in the heart of The Townships. The past few years it’s up-and-coming and becoming a very industrial modern city.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Next week, more virtual tours in Quebec…
