Hello my travel mongers… here are more suggestions in and around my province of Quebec, which are must-experiences!
Montebello
The area is absolutely beautiful and has a lot of charm, as it is well known for its fishing and bird reserves, meaning it’s very nature-oriented. Parc Omega is a must-see. The fall foliage is one of my favourite seasons... just spectacular.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Mont-Tremblant
What can I say – it’s Mont-Tremblant! This is a skiers’ paradise and it’s a very “happening” place. Everyone goes there – it’s the place to be and be seen.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Mont Ste-Anne
Beautiful. Just beautiful. Talk about a great place for a getaway. Want to disappear for a bit, just for the weekend? It’s the perfect place. Go on a hike and enjoy the natural setting.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Sutton
What’s not to like about Sutton? Located in the Eastern Townships, it’s cottage and wine country, with lots of outdoor trails, activities like ziplining and kayaking through the beautiful lakes, and let’s not forget the infamous spas.
Here is the virtual tour link.
L’Esterel
Another gorgeous part of cottage country, this area is quite high-end and “shi-shi.” I love it here, and it’s revitalizing itself in so many ways. There are all kinds of great changes going on there.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Ste. Adele
The perfect hideaway spot, Ste. Adele is another personal fave: it’s quaint and quiet with a laid-back atmosphere and very simple approach to life.
Here is the virtual tour link.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
