Brr it’s cold outside! Allow me to share with you my Punta Cana experience (it will keep us warm…).
On the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, there is a region known for its approximate 32-kilometre stretch of wonderful beaches and the clearest of waters. The area I’m talking about is Bavaro and Punta Cana combined. This forms what is now known as La Costa del Coco (“Coconut Coast”). It's an area of all-inclusive resorts with all sorts of activities offered: zip-lining, windsurfing, kayaking, sailing, and much more…
It is easy to get to and their connectivity is much better thanks to the high tourist demands. The international airport has become the primary airport. In 2014 alone, the area received over 2.4 million passengers - this, my friends, makes it the second busiest airport in The Caribbean. Pretty impressive! Simply put, it was built in ’84 and it was all to facilitate the incoming tourism (especially from Canada).
Punta Cana is a popular tourist destination (mainly for Canadians and Europeans). This heavenly destination offers all sorts of excursions that are near the water. As mentioned before, there are many typical water activities offered: snorkeling, windsurfing, banana boat rides, speedboats, scuba diving, catamaran cruises, party boats, and deep-sea fishing. Also, you can swim with dolphins, sharks, or stingrays. For tourists that want to see more of the countryside, there are land-based excursions: safari tours, horseback riding tours, and dune buggy rides. These excursions offer some of THE most beautiful views that Punta Cana has to offer.
Simply put: this is a place of HEAVEN on EARTH.
For more info here is a link that may help.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.