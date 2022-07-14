Puerto Rico... ahhh, where do I start?
I guess I'll start by saying I FINALLY got the chance and opportunity to go! I've been wanting to explore this destination for quite a while now, and my clientele has been requesting I go discover it AND I finally got to. This quest to visit the destination took me at least seven years, including the two years of pandemic. But hey, I finally got there!
Boy, it did not disappoint! It was everything you’d expect and not expect from a Caribbean destination. In a quick, short description, it gives off the Latin Miami vibe found in The Caribbean, and it’s a colourful and wonderful piece of paradise. And the food: OMGOODNESS yummo-liscious.
Although it is a small island, it is quite eclectic. What I mean by this is that one side of this island is surrounded by wildly wonderfully rough ocean waters with rugged edges, which are great for surfing aficionados (the gorgeous aqua-blue shades are just breathtaking), and then the complete opposite side is just serene spectacular beaches, so wonderful that you just do nothing and lay on them absorbing those rays. Depending on your mood and likes, you can basically experience it all in one day. It's an easy place to drive around and discover all within the day. It is easy to forget that you are technically in the USA with the benefits of The Caribbean life. You can’t really ask for more… You will be engulfed with that Latin flair on a daily basis with the sounds, food, and the rich, authentic Latino culture. It's a must-go.
Here is a link if you're interested in exploring more!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
