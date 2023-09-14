Have you ever considered Puerto Plata as a vacation destination in the Dominican Republic? I ask this because we all tend to go Punta Cana. Although there is nothing wrong with Punta Cana, there are other beautiful places in the Dominican Republic to explore.
Recently we visited Puerto Plata and discovered its wonders. This is a province on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, and it is known for its lush greenery, mountainous landscapes, and stunning beaches on the Atlantic Ocean side of things.
Let’s talk about those pristine beaches. WOW WOW WOW there are a few to discover: Playa Dorada and Sosua Beach are the most popular choices for tourists wanting relaxation and swimming in/on those crystal-clear waters. If exploring is your thing, there is the historic city center with its uber colorful Victorian-style houses. While touring why not visit the Amber Museum (the DR is famous for its amber)? Ohhhh and speaking of amber, the DR is also known for its Larimar stone, a rare blue gemstone found only in the Dominican Republic. You can find this stone all over the local markets. Then, once done with your shopping, you can take cable car rides to the top of Mount Isabel de Torres where the panoramic views are just spectacular. If you want to a taste of their culture, you can visit the local eateries and historic centers.
All in all, Puerto Plata offers a mix of natural beauty, cultural richness, and recreational activities, making it another attractive destination for you when considering the Dominican Republic.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.