This little island has tons to offer. What, you ask? Well, there is adventure at every turn, and natural beauty that is spectacular! And, believe it or not my fellow foodies, you find Michelin-status food that is out of this world. The island of PEI will definitely charm you from tip-to-tip. Allow me to share with you (virtually) the perfect PEI vacation. I cannot wait to go back myself!
Seriously, my travel mongers, the city of Charlottetown is sooo quaint that you will feel like time has stood still... and you can relish in it! Then there is the of Anne of Green Gables, which is a must-see (by the way: just that visit alone is with the trip). And, of course, there are so many other choices of activities, whether it's for the entire family or an adventure seeker.
Did I mention the FOOD?!? The seafood is to die for... just the freshness is worth gaining the extra pounds. YES, I said it out loud!
There is the drive along the coastline that offers some of the most stunning views in the world. I have travelled plenty and trust me on this! When you venture inland, there are "rolling green hills" and fantastical scenic farmlands that will keep you snapping pictures galore!
Back to the road trips… you will need to catch your breath several times (I know I did) during your drive. First, you never know what you will encounter, like elk or moose strolling along the highways amongst those spectacular mountain and ocean views. The pebble beaches are breathtaking too (it reminds me of the beaches in my hometown of Calabria, Italy)! Look: Do not take my word for it - just go and tell me I am right!
