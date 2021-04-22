Hi Daniela, in this time of the pandemic (and since we cannot travel at the moment) I thought I’d share with you and your readers my wonderful experience in Bora Bora…
Bora Bora is part of a group of islands known as French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean (between Hawaii and Australia).
I have seen so many pictures and videos of Bora Bora, but to be able to experience it in person was an incredible experience. I have travelled to many destinations, but this was a trip of a lifetime.
At first, I thought it would be too quiet with not much to do. Quickly, I surrendered to the serenity of Bora Bora and appreciated it for all its beauty. This trip was meant for rest and relaxation and an escape from the winter cold.
Staying at the St. Regis, the overwater bungalows sprawled across the pristine blue lagoon full of beautiful coral reefs and vibrant sea life that can be seen up close. The beaches have the softest and whitest sand and the colours of the ocean water a mix of blues and greens. It was such an amazing experience to wake up in the morning with a bedroom view of endless turquoise water. This view has stayed with me and has become my ‘happy place’ during recent times.
The hotel had an excellent selection of gourmet restaurants that offer complete meal plans. You are assigned a ‘butler’ who takes care of all your reservations, activities, and any need you may have. The meal package was purchased before the trip, which gave complete ease of mind. Breakfast offered a full buffet, lunch & dinner came with a complete meal, which included an appetizer, main dish, and dessert; the drinks were separate. On the last night, I dined at a restaurant that offers a magnificent view of the sunset, particularly breathtaking in Bora Bora.
There are quite a few activities to choose from, but one of the main ones was to go to the Pacific Blue Ocean, where the boat ride offered spectacular views which took us to feed the stingrays and sharks. At first, I was quite hesitant; however, they are used to having humans around, and with caution, it was the highlight of my experience. On the way back, the boat stopped at a popular restaurant called ‘Bloody Mary’s, where many famous people have carved their names.
This sun destination with overwater bungalows, clear waters, endless skies, and the tranquility Bora Bora offers will forever be etched in my mind.
Hope this brought you and your readers some joy… until the next one - Stay Safe!!
Your friend,
Maria Carmosino, Marketing Consultant
Here is a link for you my Travel-Monger readers to virtually experience this paradise.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.