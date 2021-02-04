The leaning lighthouse, no longer functional, was the result of the foundations being washed away by a hurricane in September 1967. It has been kept as a testament to the storm.
We walked along the main strip, which is lined with many souvenir shops and local restaurants. After taking a little break on the beach to rest, we made the trek back to the resort.
For us this trip was exactly what we expected, with one exception. A few years ago, I heard on the news that this region was struck with a great seaweed problem, also known as sargassum. From what I read prior to booking our trip, this issue was resolved. Unfortunately, it is not. The situation is not as bad as 2018, but on some days the sargassum accumulates along the beach and it is also in the ocean, making swimming conditions less than enjoyable. The staff is always raking it up, but it is a never-ending endeavour. Aside from this issue we had a very quiet and relaxing two weeks.
Our flight back was uneventful. We filled out all our personal information on the ArriveCAN app prior to boarding in Mexico and it was off to our home for the mandatory 14day quarantine, which I’m glad to report is over, and it was uneventful as well. If you decide to travel, it is important to also plan your 14day quarantine. We had several home projects planned, as well as a freezer full of food. As for the fresh produce, we ordered our groceries on-line and the next day they were delivered to our door. So all-in-all I can honestly say that this trip was a success!
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
Also, for all the videos on this destination visit the youtube channel @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
