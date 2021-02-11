As I have mentioned in my previous article, travelling during these uncertain times is truly a personal decision one makes based on their particular situation. Since I am retired, have no health issues, and have had several positive travel experiences, I decided to follow my winter routine, which is to go down south January and February. Despite the travel advisories, I am a firm believer that YES you can still travel and be safe. Although this year I decided to change my destination and my travel experience. I usually go to Florida and rent a room in a home, which I share with the owner. But this year, to limit my chances of contamination, I decided to rent a condo all to myself and experience the island life.
I had my sight set on Cabarete, a small resort town on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast and a very popular kite surf destination. It is located approximately 25 minutes from the Puerto Plata airport. My main concern was my safety, since I was travelling alone and also, wanting to experience the island life, I needed lodging close to the beach and grocery store, as I would be walking to get to these locations. After seeking advice from a friend who has been to Cabarete on several occasions, he assured me that I would be safe and made several suggestions as to which neighborhoods I should book my condo. I chose a condo complex, located in the Ocean Dream closed community. I felt safe as there was a security gate with an individual who screened the cars and people entering 24/7 and the location was phenomenal! It was a two-minute walk to the beach and 15-minute walk to grocery store, who offered free delivery.
In Cabarete there is only one main road. So, from my location, everything from restaurants, bars, coffee shops, souvenir shops and banks were 10 to 15 minutes walking distance. My plan was to get away from the cold and snow and just enjoy the nice warm weather on the beach and poolside. I had no intentions of going out to eat or drink, as to limit all chances of contamination. Also, in the Dominican Republic there was a curfew from Monday to Friday 17h00 and Saturday and Sunday 12h00. With this curfew and the fact that I was alone limited immensely my getting around.
My island life experience was a dream come true and a great success! Although cut short, I was able to stay only 3 weeks. I had such a wonderful experience that I will definitely be going back as soon as the travel restrictions are lifted.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
Also, for all the videos on this destination visit the youtube channel @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
