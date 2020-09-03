As Canada’s capital, Ottawa is the perfect place to experience some of the country’s best attractions, celebrations and flavours. Within a short walk from your hotel (because Ottawa is sooo walkable), you can tour iconic Parliament Hill, visit national museums, take an epic cruise, or skate on the Rideau Canal, depending on the season. In and around every corner there are lively neighbourhoods with tasty craft beer, fresh local food and unique shopping experiences. This pristine city is near countryside, which also affords tons of activities including cycling, rafting, hiking, and skiing. No matter what the season is, there is always something going on: Winterlude, the Canadian Tulip Festival and Bluesfest fill the city, and so on and so forth. Live the ultimate “authentic” Canadian experience in Ottawa!
Here is a link for a quick virtual tour.
Fun fact: This city is the most "educated" in Canada and is home to a number of research and cultural institutions. It is also has the highest standard of living in the nation and lowest unemployment. Here is another link for a quick virtual tour.
There are TONS of things to do: I just LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this city. I can’t help it: it is walkable, friendly, diverse, full of cultural offerings, very shishi, with tons of outdoor activities. Trust me: I can go on and on and on and on and on....
Here is a link where you can find things to do with or without the family.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
