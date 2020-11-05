Ahhhhhhh Nova Scotia, where do I start!?!
Halifax – Cabot Trail – Sable Island – Peggy’s Cove... this is just to name a few spots there to explore. I know we do not hear much about this province (well, the Maritimes in general), however, BELIEVE me: It is a happening place!
Here is a virtual tour link.
Every time I think about my BEST vacay, it always comes down to the Maritime provinces.
I mean, Halifax, although an industrious city, has a fantastic boardwalk with AWESOME food and restos (foodies heaven, if you ask me). It is also fantastic with a rich history, especially Pier 21, which I have a soft spot for. This is where my parent’s (and I) started our Canadian journey. Truth be told, many people immigrated to Canada via Pier 21.
Here is a virtual tour link.
There is sooo much to see and explore there, from Yarmouth to Meat Cove and all the spots in-between. It's a MUST experience for the sandy beaches, especially Sable Island. There are coastal hikes and inlets that are perfect for paddling, and the national parks are so breathtakingly charming, with the bonus of their picturesque seaside towns. Ohhhh, and the food, ESPECIALLY the seafood, is super fresh and locally caught. Wash it down with their local wines, beer, ciders, and other crafted drinks from local producers.
Another must is to walk along the ocean. It is cold all year-round, but it is still the ocean!!
Here is a virtual tour link.
