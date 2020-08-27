So, the journey continues over our BELOVED country and we are now in the province of Ontario. In writing this piece, I was having a difficult time to decide where to start – there is sooooo much to see and talk about in this province that in the next few weeks I will TRY and squeeze in as much as I can and share all my experience and knowledge with you.
I randomly picked Niagara Falls, and once you're there the first thing you'll have to decide is how to “pick your passion”. Let me explain: You can visit for the weekend or make it a week’s getaway. Whatever your Niagara experience will be, they have you covered, no matter when you go. Whether you want to spend time outdoors, or indulge in culture, or better yet sipping some iced wine, or maybe you love to go to casinos, or do some water activities... this part of Ontario has it all for a great getaway.
Here is the link of the virtual tour travel guide.
For the thrill-seekers, there is a white-water rapid rides. For others, fun is waiting at numerous beaches across the region (YES, I said beaches). Then, if you wondered about nature's creatures, there is the Butterfly Conservatory. And, of course, there is theatre and musical performances at any given time.
If you want to do some "sipping," you MUST go to the Niagara Peninsula. This is known as wine country. This countryside has gorgeous landscapes, tons of history and farm-to-table food. Basically, it's a one-of-a-kind experience.
Here is the link of the virtual tour on the wineries.
And, of course, I cannot forget the infamous Falls. Whether you are choosing to float, go over them, or explore behind them, be sure to "dive into" all that this region has to offer!
Here is the link of the virtual tour behind the Falls.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
