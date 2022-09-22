At the end of August this year, we took a quick vacation around Niagara on the Lake.
We've been there several times before and it amazes me that, no matter how often we go, we always discover something new. The goal was to relax and unplug and, boy, did we ever!
Chilling and relaxing started off with finding a quaint bed and breakfast centrally located called The Chestnut Inn. WOWZERS - the prettiness and hospitality of the owners was phenomenal. The food and room was SPECTACULARLY SCRUMPTIOUS. As luck would have it, the location was perfect - it was right along Niagara Boulevard in front of the gorge and is just a half-hour walk to the main Canadian falls. In the other direction there are tons of quaint shopping boutiques.
We (re)discovered:
Niagara’s Bird Kingdom
The Power Station (newly opened)
Wine tours
Scenic night walking tours and shopping
Ziplining to the falls
Journey behind the falls
Small note: When you walk along the falls, whether you are at the lookout or behind the falls, expect to get wet or soaked. Remember: It’s a part of the experience so enjoy every moment of it!
The vineyards have changed and evolved over the years, and I recommend exploring those too. We were lucky enough to be hosted by friends that gave us a tour of the not-so-touristy vineyards in the Saint Catherine’s area and they were just as beautiful and worth the stops.
Depending on what time of the year you do PLEASE PLEASE stop by the local farmers market and pick up those fresh fruits: nectarines, peaches, and the wonderfully tasty strawberries. We did this on our way back home - YUM YUM!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
