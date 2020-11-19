St. John's is another must-see place in CANADA (and please do not confuse it with St. John, New Brunswick - the locals of both provinces will not be happy with you!).
Back to Newfoundland, let’s start with the scenery: I am GOBSMACKED by the GORGEOUSNESS here. It starts with those infamously incredible icebergs and then there's the rugged landscape and the peacefulness that surrounds you visually and sound-wise. It's all so soothing to one’s soul. Don’t get me wrong: At night it gets pretty wild and fun! People there know how to PARTY!! Just take a walk along infamous George Street and you will see what I’m talking about!! When I went to visit George Street myself, I was STUNNED to see the crowds and wondered, where did everyone come from!?!? It's a MUST-DO!!
Here is a Newfoundland virtual tour.
Did I mention the wildlife you see here? Wonderful examples of local fauna include whales and puffin birds. Oh, and the friendliness there is amazing! OUFF, I love it there and them locals!!!
Here's another Newfoundland virtual tour to check out.
To put it in perspective, the province of Newfoundland and Labrador are the most easterly province in Canada. There is Newfoundland island, a reputed settlement of Viking explorers way back when, and then there is ‘Gros Morne National Park’, which is located on the gulf of the St Lawrence. It has those wonderful cliffs, waterfalls, and glacial fjords we see when advertised. Then there is the capital city of St. John’s, known for its Signal Hill citadel with a hillside walking trail. So much of Newfoundland and Labrador is untouched and unspoiled, just waiting for you to experience it.
A final look at Newfoundland, virtually.
For more info, visit their website.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.