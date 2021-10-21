What can I say about the natural breathtaking beauty of the islands makes New Zealand very appealing for us visitors?! How about we revisit with a virtual tour in this part of the world?
Let’s begin with those mountains – GOOD GOD, Mother Nature knows how to do SPECTUACULARLY BREATHTAKING views here, and She mixes those views with pristine turquoise glacier-fed waters as well as sandy beaches... and voila, you are suddenly gob smacked in gorgeousness - BOOM!!!
To experience these views here are two virtual tours you can enjoy: click here and here.
Did you know that the seasons are opposite from North America? This does have its own appeal. Yes, it is true: the trip is long due to it being at the other end of the world way down under. However I promise you: It is well worth the 24hour(ish) travel time from YUL. What you find down under is uber-epic (trust me!), and it’s well worth the jetlag!
Ok enough about the travel… let’s continue our virtual journey and start with:
Queenstown. It's just magical and exactly as one would imagine it - here’s a virtual tour.
Then there is the other spot called Auckland (a must-see spot) and another great virtual tour.
Once you arrive in New Zealand, you will quickly learn/understand the respect that New Zealanders (better known as “Kiwis”) have for their land. They are fierce fighters for their eco-system and it’s impressive!
Question: Do you enjoy wine? Well, there are quite an array of vineyards to choose from in case you were not aware. Here are a few suggestions (click here and here).
Let’s change it up and go for some adventures via the Heli ride and discover some spectacular landscapes.
Or maybe you want to try your luck at digging for GOLD? They simply drop you off in the wonderful wilderness and then, with a Land Rover, you ride over the waters and your gold digging adventure begins.
Or better yet: how about bungee jumping?!?. YES, I DID IT. Where, you ask? Well, none other than where it all started at the Kawarau Bridge (43 meters high).
Once back to "terra firma' you MUST MUST MUST go visit the infamous Hobbiton in Rotorua, where they filmed the Lord of the Rings movies. They turned this site into an official visitor's attraction for fans and tourists to visit all year round. Even if you are not a fan, it is a MUST visit!! Here is a glimpse.
Well, as they say in New Zealand: “Ka kite ano” - goodbye for now my travel mongers!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
