Ouff - what can I say about the natural breathtaking beauty of the islands that makes New Zealand very appealing for us visitors?! How about we revisit with a virtual tour to this part of the world?
Let’s begin with those mountains – GOOD GOD Mother Nature knows how to do SPECTUACULARLY BREATHTAKINGLY views here, and the she mixes those views with pristine turquoise glacier-fed waters and sandy beaches - voila, you are suddenly gob-smacked by gorgeousness in the face - BOOM!!!
To experience these views, here are two virtual tours:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Be1ekC6Uh1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umhR-i7QRhs
Did you know that the seasons are opposite from North America? This does have its own appeal. Yes, it is true: the trip is long due to it being at the other end of the world way down under, however, I promise you it is well worth the 24hour(ish) experience travel time from YUL for what you find there.TRUST ME: it’s uber-EPIC and it’s worth the jetlag!!!
Okay, enough about the travel… let’s continue our virtual journey, and let’s start with...
Queenstown, which is just magical and exactly as one would imagine it (here’s a virtual tour).
Then there is the other spot called Auckland (these are must-see spots).
Once you arrive in New Zealand, you will quickly learn and understand the respect New Zealanders (better known as “Kiwis”) have for their land. They are fierce fighters for their eco-system - it’s impressive!!
Ok, back on our virtual tours... Question: Do you enjoy wine? Well, there is quite an array of vineyards to choose from in case you were not aware of New Zealand wine. It's delish. Here is one tour and another. Wasn't that awesomely educational? I hope this opened up you mind to New Zealand wines.
Let’s change it up and go for some adventures via the Heli ride (Helicopter) and discover the spectacular landscapes: ENJOY.
Or maybe you want to try your luck on digging for GOLD? They simply drop you off in the wonderful wilderness, and then, your gold digging adventure begins:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3Z2NlgTmgE
Or better yet, how about bungee jumping?!? YES I DID IT! Where, you ask? Well, none other than where it all started: at the Kawarau Bridge (43 meters high). Take a look and enjoy here is the video to prove it:
Once back on "terra firma" you MUST MUST MUST go visit the infamous Hobbiton in Rotorua (this is where they filmed the movies Lord of the Rings - they turned this site into an official visitor's attraction for fans and tourists to visit all year round). Even if you are not a fan, it is a MUST visit!! Here is a glimpse.
Well, as they say in New Zealand, “Ka kite ano” - goodbye for now my travel mongers.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
