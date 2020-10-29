Our virtual journey of Canada continues with New Brunswick.
So, to be clear, there are six places in the Maritimes that you’ve gotta see at least once in your life. And YES, there’s a certain vibe you will notice once entering that region. That makes it one of the most inviting, easy-going areas of not just Canada but the world. It is laid-back, super friendly, and super accommodating, and in my opinion, it is really the "heart" of our country.
New Brunswick in the eastern part of Canada is beautiful, with rocky terrain and an abundance of natural forests. Because of it's unique landscape and oftentimes harsher, colder climate, it's also less populated, meaning no crowds or traffic - just the laid-back nature the Maritimes are known for.
St. John, New Brunswick, believe it or not, is where you will discover a lot of beautiful history – it’s really great. The food there is spectacular as it is THE seafood haven! The shopping options are, well, ooh la la due to the local craftmanship found here. And despite being in a bigger city (by New Brunswick standards), you feel like you are in a quaint town. Ahhh, what is not to love? Tourism accounts for some of the labour force, both directly and/or indirectly. Popular destinations include Fundy National Park and the Hopewell Rocks, Kouchibouguac National Park, and Roosevelt Campobello International Park.
